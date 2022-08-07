We've run at a loss — 'Brukina' sellers cry over low patronage

Brukina traders at Ashaiman are bemoaning low patronage of their products.

The traders are complaining of low patronage coupled with the research which is preventing their customers to buy their products.

A trader of the 'Brukina' called Adiza told Pulse.com.gh that "business is poor after the research."

She said "We have run at a loss. The drinks are ready and people are not patronizing them.

"People have been drinking the Brukina drinks for a long time and nothing has happened to them but now no one is buying. Maybe those who do not know how it tastes will fear to drink but it's safe to drink 'Brukina'".

Adiza stated that the producers use millet as well as cow milk in preparing the 'Brukina' adding that the samples the researchers took may be from the traders on the street but Ashaiman traders use natural ingredients to prepare the 'Brukina'.

Another trader known as Awalatu also believed that the research is an attempt by a company to sabotage their business.

"This is the doing of a company. We will not sit down for them to run our business down. We have been doing this for a long time. We feed it to our family and nothing has happened. A company wants to disgrace us and render us jobless and we will not stand for it," she noted.

She, however, called on the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research to conduct another research on 'Brukina' again.

"We are giving the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research 3 days to come and clear the air about the 'Brukina'. They should come and conduct the research in Kumasi because Kumasi is also part of Ghana," Awalatu added.

Brukina is a millet-based fermented milk product that is consumed as a beverage and it is a type of smoothie produced and consumed in Ghana with no exception.

It is however prone to aflatoxin contamination, which is a serious health challenge for low and middle-income countries in subtropical regions.