We’ve undertaken more projects and created more jobs than any other govt – Bawumia

“Notwithstanding the economic challenges of our time, our government has constructed more infrastructure than any other government in the fourth republic and many transformational policies have been introduced in our history, including the Ghana card, Digital Address, Mobile Money Interoperability, Delivery of medicines by drones, One District One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs, Zongo Development Fund, Agenda 111, Free TVET and Free SHS to mention a few. We have also created 2.1 million jobs in six years, more than any government in the fourth republic”.

“Having implemented these transformational policy initiatives, it is very important that we don’t go backward as a country. We cannot put the country back in the hands of people who don’t have an understanding of and belief in the vision. That is why we need to break the eight. There is still much more to do.”

