Speaking at the party's headquarters after submitting his nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race, Dr. Bawumia said that honesty, hard work, dedication, and discipline to his role as Vice President have contributed to achieving this feat despite the challenges.
We’ve undertaken more projects and created more jobs than any other govt – Bawumia
Veep Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the Akufo Addo administration has undertaken more infrastructural projects and created more jobs than any other government in the Fourth Republic.
“Notwithstanding the economic challenges of our time, our government has constructed more infrastructure than any other government in the fourth republic and many transformational policies have been introduced in our history, including the Ghana card, Digital Address, Mobile Money Interoperability, Delivery of medicines by drones, One District One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs, Zongo Development Fund, Agenda 111, Free TVET and Free SHS to mention a few. We have also created 2.1 million jobs in six years, more than any government in the fourth republic”.
“Having implemented these transformational policy initiatives, it is very important that we don’t go backward as a country. We cannot put the country back in the hands of people who don’t have an understanding of and belief in the vision. That is why we need to break the eight. There is still much more to do.”
The aspiring presidential candidate believes his vision for the country is well-marked out and he will move Ghana to the next level should he be given the nod as president.
