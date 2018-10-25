Pulse.com.gh logo
What's the roadmap for dealing with floods in Ghana?

The prospect of facing another period of floods causes many homes to live in fearful suspense.

Every year, hundreds  are displaced by perennial floods in Accra.

Following the floods and the deadly explosion at a GOIL fuel station at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in 2015, the city authorities have been demolishing fuel stations and other structures built on waterways.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly always come up with different reasons for the sanitation issues in the city.

The AMA always warn of more demolitions of unauthorized structures.

Is it that we abhor dustbins or we have a phobia of clean streets and environments as Ghanaians?

People dump rubbish on the ground wherever they find themselves; throw out pure water sachets and  plantain chips packaging from trotro cars, market women dump their paper and bodily waste into anything that looks remotely like a gutter, people come out of their houses to pour all kinds of household waste into the drains in front of their houses to choke the neighbourhood gutter.

play

 

The drainage and sewage system in parts of the city is poorly constructed; and coupled with the indiscriminate disposal of waste in these open gutters that chokes them, there are resultant floods when the rains come down hard.

Each year huge sums of money are expended to de-silt most drains in the city, and this has not eliminated or even reduced the floods – though it ameliorates the damage.

The Wednesday, October 24, downpour once again left some parts of Accra in floods. Parts of East Legon were partially submerged in water.

East Legon floods play

East Legon floods

 

Last year, the Minister of Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea, has said it will cost the country over $700 million to effectively and permanently deal with the perennial flooding in the Greater Accra Region alone.

He made this known when he visited some flood affected areas as has been the norm, after such incidents.

But the prospect of facing another period of floods causes many homes to live in fearful suspense.

East Legon floods play

East Legon floods

