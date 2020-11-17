What's your creative style? Take this quiz and you will know more about yourself
You may not think of yourself as creative, but we can all show our artistic flair in different ways. Answer these questions to find out what your creativity says about you.
If you could choose, which of the following would you prefer to be?
A dancer
A singer
A poet
All of the above
Of the different phases of creating something, your favourite is:
Making your ideas come to life
Your relationship with the materials you use
Discovering what the work you have created can tell you about yourself
To be creative, the most important thing is to:
Feel a basic need to be creative
Love your art
Want to give pleasure to others
Which of the following do you think creativity has most to do with?
Natural instincts
Bringing ideas together
Relationships
One of your works has just been presented to the public, but it hasn’t been well-received:
You don't mind. It doesn’t belong to you anymore
They just don't understand it
You obviously didn't communicate what you meant very well
You think you would enjoy by:
Destroying your work by burning it
Spending months rehearsing
Writing your autobiography
Spending months rehearsing Next question
Creativity gives you insight. You feel that creativity provides insight into your own being. In fact, it is like therapy for you, enabling you to get to know yourself better. You seem to be looking for a way into the mysteries of the subconscious.
