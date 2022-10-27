When Babgin was practicing law you were a spare parts dealer at Magazine – Murtala fires Majority Leader

He stated that at the time when Bagbin was practising law, the Majority Leader was trading in spare parts.

“Kyei Mensah Bonsu has a penchant for attacking the Speaker. And he does that with alacrity. We want to serve notice to him, that we will not allow him to disrespect the Right Honourable Speaker.

“And he said that Bagbin doesn’t understand the law. Honourable Bagbin has been in practice as a lawyer for several years. At a time when was practising, you Kyei were selling spare parts at Magazine. That’s what you were doing”, the MP said in an interview on Citi FM on Wednesday.

Pulse Ghana

On Wednesday, Speaker Alban Bagbin had ruled that the Privileges Committee’s report on the fate of Dome-Kwabenya legislator, Sarah Adwoa Safo, is not final.

However, this did not go down well with the Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu. The Majority Leader who doubles as the Suame MP said the ruling is “unfortunate.”

“I am expressing my discomfort with this unfortunate ruling that you have made. I totally disagree. I think it doesn’t sit with the Constitution and with your own earlier statements that you made in this House relating to those same things. Very inconsistent,” he retorted.

The Suame MP added that “the Speaker is totally wrong in his understanding of the Constitution”.

He said the Speaker’s ruling flouts Article 97 of the law which the Speaker quoted as the justification for his ruling.