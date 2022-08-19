Where are the missing 500 missing excavators? — NDC's Prince Henry asks gov't

Calls were made for the missing excavators to be traced and accounted for while persons responsible for the disappearance of the heavy-duty equipment arrested and prosecuted.

Since then, little or nothing has been heard about the matter.

Earlier, the Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng requested the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to probe the missing excavators.

He indicated that dozens of excavators that were seized from the illegal miners have disappeared from the district assemblies where they were being kept.

The minister said: "though the excavators were seized and taken to the district assemblies, the heavy-duty machines disappeared later from the premises of the assemblies."

Unhappy about the seeming silence on the matter since 2020, a member of the NDC communication team, Prince Henry said Ghanaians are disappointed at the cold feet of the government towards the missing excavators.

He also alleged that corruption has become a major social intervention under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a Twitter post, he said: "Where are the missing 500 Excavators Nana Akufo-Addo?