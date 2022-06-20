Where is my cement? - Captain Smart asks National Cathedral Board of Trustees

"Is this the representation of the money given you so far? Where is my cement? What did you use it for? Can this represent the money spent so far?" Captain Smart asked.

He has, therefore, charged the National Cathedral to account for monies spent on the project.

During the sod-cutting ceremony, Captain Smart donated 100 bags of cement for the construction of the Inter-denominational National Cathedral.

He carried a bag of cement to symbolize his support for the project.

That notwithstanding, he made his donation in a form of GH¢ 3,000 cash, the equivalent of 100 bags of cement.

Captain Smart's donation follows a pledge he made after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced the construction of a National Cathedral.

After the donation, some social media users questioned why a presenter of his calibre decided to pioneer an agenda that Ghanaians feel shouldn't be a priority since Christianity is not the only religious sect in the country.

Work on the National Cathedral has come to a halt months after the project contractors RIBADE Company LTD, allegedly sacked over 200 of its workers over a lack of funds.