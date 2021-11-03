Where’s the $100bn you promised us to fight climate change? – Akufo-Addo to world leaders

Speaking at the Climate Change Summit, President Akufo-Addo said Africa is the least contributor to the damaged caused to the climate but yet the continent is the most affected.

“We’re naturally, very disappointed by the failure of the wealthy nations to honour their commitments of making available $100 billion annually to the poorer countries to assist us in the fight against climate change, and by the unavailability of the technology transfer that will help us find sustainable ways of charting a path out of this existential crisis,” the Ghanaian leader said.

“Even though we, in Africa, are the least of the contributors to this phenomenon, responsible for less than four per cent of the global volume of carbon emissions, we suffer the most because our agrarian and resource-driven economies are particularly susceptible to the effects of climate change, and our capacity to withstand its shock is weak,” Nana Akufo-Addo said.

He noted that it will be unfair for rich, developed countries to suggest that Africa should not explore her natural resources to help combat climate change when the exploration of those resources are needed to finance Africa’s development.

Pulse Ghana

“Those same nations are, however, insisting that we abandon the opportunity for rapid development of our economies. That would be tantamount to enshrining inequality of the highest order, a totally unacceptable conclusion,” he noted.

Ghana’s President suggested that “We must find a solution that is equitable and fair, a solution that levels the playing field, a solution that recognises the historical imbalances between high emitters and low emitters.”