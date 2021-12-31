Which part of our criminal code bars prophesies? – Sam George quizzes IGP

In a post on social media, the vocal lawmaker asked which law the men of God will be breaking should they defy the ban.

“So what exactly will the IGP be charging Pastors and Prophets with if they prophesy tonight? Which part of our Criminal Codes bars prophecy? I would like to be educated,” he posted.

The IGP had met religious leaders over prophecies deemed to cause fear and panic in the nation.

Pulse Ghana

In a statement by the police, it said: “We want to caution that under Ghanaian law, it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true”.