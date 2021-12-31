He said it is amusing for the IGP, Dr. Akuffo Dampare to bar prophets from making New Year’s prophesies.
Which part of our criminal code bars prophesies? – Sam George quizzes IGP
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George has expressed his surprise at the ban on prophecies by the Inspector General of Police (IGP).
In a post on social media, the vocal lawmaker asked which law the men of God will be breaking should they defy the ban.
“So what exactly will the IGP be charging Pastors and Prophets with if they prophesy tonight? Which part of our Criminal Codes bars prophecy? I would like to be educated,” he posted.
The IGP had met religious leaders over prophecies deemed to cause fear and panic in the nation.
In a statement by the police, it said: “We want to caution that under Ghanaian law, it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true”.
“It is also a crime for a person, by means of electronic communications service, to knowingly send a communication that is false or misleading and likely to prejudice the efficiency of life saving service or to endanger the safety of any person,” the statement signed by Superintendent Alexander Obeng, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, added.
