Who will monitor your appointees’ use of V8s? – Mahama quizzes gov't

Mahama argues that the government’s directive on the use of V8s and V6s by appointees is untenable and thinks that it will be difficult for the government to monitor the movement of the appointees.

He charged the government to put in proper measures to cut down on expenditure that has crippled the economy.

“Unfortunately, in this budget, Ghanaians are slapped with stiff additional taxes and no tangible cuts in expenditure. They just say don’t travel with your V8s. If you are traveling outside Accra, you can use your V8, but don’t use it in town. I mean, who’s going to monitor if you use your V8 or not? Expenditure has increased significantly by 80 billion cedis. It appears we have to accept to live with the excessive bloated size of government at the presidency,” the former President said.

He said this when he addressed the 13th Congregation of the Accra Business School over the weekend.

The Finance Minister during the budget presentation said, “Limited budgetary allocation for the purchase of vehicles. For the avoidance of doubt, the purchase of new vehicles shall be restricted to locally assembled vehicles; Only essential official foreign travel across government including SOEs shall be allowed"