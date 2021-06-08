RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Why are people not complaining of COVID-19 breaches at Hearts-Olympics game? Nana Obiri Boahen

Evans Annang

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has questioned the furor’s around the disregard of COVID-19 protocols at the funeral of Sir John.

Nana Obiri-Boahen
He said though some people at the event did not adhere to the protocols, it cannot be blamed on all those who attended the funeral at Sakora Wonoo in the Ashanti Region.

The outspoken lawyer also pointed out the hypocrisy in the criticism of the government on the funeral.

Nana Obiri Boahen said the Ghana Premier League match between Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics in Accra didn’t follow the protocols yet no one is talking about it.

“The president was there and he observed the COVID-19 protocols, the Vice President was there he observed the protocols, the Chief of Staff was there she observed the protocols, Nana Obiri Boahen was there the next day he observed the protocols. So if an individual fails to observe the COVID-19 protocols the individual must be held answerable.”

“John Boadu did, Asiedu Nketia observed the protocols. A lot of NDC activists were there and a lot of them observed the protocols so where do you put the blame on the New Patriotic Party and the government.

“If an individual flouts the protocols he me be held answerable. [On Sunday] Accra Hearts of Oak played Great Olympics. What happened? People trooped in, people broke the gate, why are we not also commenting about that on.”

The Ghana Medical Association described the funeral as a potential super spreader of the deadly viral disease, the GMA said investigations must quickly be launched into the organisation and the perpetrators dealt with.

