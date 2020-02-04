Mr. Agbenyo said there are many pressing issues facing the country that need to be addressed than a voters register.

Fred Agbenyo added that, ”The current register has delivered five (5) successful elections so what prevents the Electoral Commission from using the same old register to conduct this year’s general elections".

”I see no reason for a new voter’s register because is a complete waste of taxpayers money, we are not able to employ Teachers, nurses, and other civil servants.”

“We have better things to think now, the government should complete the hospitals which was under construction during Mahama’s tenure and stop forcing the Electoral Commission to compile a new register,” he added.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has kicked against the compilation of a new voters’ register for the 2020 general election, claiming that it is a sinister move by the Electoral Commission (EC) to suppress votes in its strongholds and shore up those of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in its strongholds.

Earlier today, the NDC and a coalition of opposition parties embarked on the Accra leg of the "The Yenpini" demonstration.

The parties have cited cost and timing as their reason for objecting to the compilation of a new electoral roll.

The demonstration attracted hundreds of people and it kicked off from Kawukudi Park.

Organisers of the demonstration have indicated that the protestors will besiege offices of the EC to demand that their request is met.