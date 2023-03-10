He said as the Commander in Chief, it is strange that the President hasn’t commented on the incident yet.
Why has Akufo-Addo not condemned the Ashaiman military brutalities? – Okudzeto Ablakwa asks
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has chided President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his silence on the military brutalities in Ashaiman recently.
In a debate on President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the President should have commiserated with the families of the deceased officer and the innocent people brutalized by the military.
“As Commander in Chief of the GAF, he should have first of all commiserated with the family and the GAF over the loss of the solider. But the President did not say a word. He didn’t think that he should condemn the brutality and assure that there will be a committee to probe the killing and the high-handedness meted out to the residents, and he is the Commander in Chief of the GAF?”
Many anticipate that the President will make a public statement on the subject as Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces.
Amnesty International, a non-governmental and human rights advocacy group claims that during his state of the nation address, the President had a chance to address the issue but failed to do so.
Former President John Dramani Mahama has advised the military to refrain from meting out extra-judicial justice to them adding that there are many people who live and work in Ashaiman who are innocent of this heinous crime.
Following the death of a soldier in the area, some military personnel moved to attack residents of Ashaiman on Tuesday.
