Why is it wrong for pastors to own jets but right for businessmen? - Bishop Agyin-Asare (VIDEO)

According to Bishop Agyin-Asare, he doesn’t have a private jet but won’t reject it if gets one. He explained that a flight can cause efficiency in doing the work of God when it comes to traveling around the world.

“I travel a lot, there are times you are going to Dr Congo, you have to take a flight from here to Togo, or to Kenya and there are times you do transit of 8 hours, when the journey from her to DR Congo is 3 hours. If I have a flight, I would have cut off all those hours” he said during a Joy FM interview.