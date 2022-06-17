Why is Rev. Owusu Bempah silent on the Cathedral? – Dr. Apaak quizzes

In a post on social media, Dr. Apaak said Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta is the one doing all the spiritual talks in relation to the National Cathedral project instead of Rev. Owusu Bempah who he termed the prophet of President Akufo-Addo.

"Is Rev. Owusu Bempah, NADAA's Prophet, in Ghana? Surprised that he has not commented on the issues surrounding the cathedral project? Ken Ofori-Atta talking spiritually in relation to the cathedral rather than Owusu Bempah!", he wrote.

It will be recalled that the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensah Otabil has resigned as a member of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees.

This was made public by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the North Tongu Constituency, Hon. Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, having cited 'illegality happening' as the reason for his resignation.

In a recent revelation, host of Onua TV’s ‘Maakye’ Programme, Captain Smart said other relevant men of God are set to resign from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral.

Captain Smart adding his voice to the hullaballoo of the cathedral named the presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International (ACI), Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, as one of the trustees who will be resigning.

Other members he mentioned include Rev. Eastwood Anaba and Bishop Dag Heward-Mills who would also be tendering in their resignation soon from the National Cathedral Board Of Trustees.

In a Twitter post, he said "Archbishop Duncan Williams, Rev. Eastwood Anaba, and Bishop Dag Heward-Mills would also be tendering in their resignation soon from the National Cathedral Board Of Trustees?"