ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Why should I be talking about hotels when tomato prices go up? — Bryan Acheampong

Kojo Emmanuel

Minister of Food and Agriculture Bryan Acheampong, who is embroiled in a controversy over the sale of four Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) hotels to his Rock City Hotel, has voiced his concerns about the surge in tomato prices.

Bryan Acheampong
Bryan Acheampong

According to him, "The last thing I want to do is, in the face of rising tomato prices, have my voice on the radio talking about hotels. I stayed away from it, but when the young man started spreading more lies, hoping that Ghanaians would believe him, we had to stop him in his tracks."

Recommended articles

His comments come in response to a protest led by Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Ablakwa's protest aims to oppose Acheampong's purchase of the SSNIT hotels through Rock City Hotel Limited.

During a media briefing at the protest held at Labadi Beach Hotel, Ablakwa described the deal as part of a broader pattern of state asset misappropriation by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that Labadi Beach Hotel, Ridge Royal, and other SSNIT hotels are profitable, while Rock City Hotel Limited has a history of consistent losses.

Ablakwa questioned Acheampong's claims of expertise in hotel management.

The price for a whole box of tomatoes imported from Burkina Faso decreased sharply from GH¢3,000 in Q2 2023 to GH¢1,700 in Q3 2023, representing a 43 percent drop, and has remained stable through January 2024.

Despite this, reflecting the Minister's concerns, tomato prices have surged, with four tomatoes costing as much as twenty cedis in some markets.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Patient abandoned in the bush dies

Patient allegedly abandoned in a bush by the Winneba Government Hospital dies

Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, Health Minister

We’ll clear Global Fund’s medical supplies within 2 weeks – Dr. Okoe-Boye

James Agalga

Our report on leaked tape plotting IGP's removal is ready - Committee to Speaker

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye

GHS establishes committee to probe abandoned patient incident