Widespread extortion suspected at NABCO [Audio]

Reports in some parts of the country indicate various forms of suspected extortion of money from personnel of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO).

Some personnel accused District co-coordinators of charging and collecting GH¢200 from each person supposedly for transportation for a trip to Accra for the launch of the programme.

Personnel who could not raise the money paid only GH¢10 to the launch.

However, the Secretariat has issued warning to all District co-coordinators who engage in extorting money from the personnel.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the passing out ceremony expressed optimism that the NABCO programme will flourish to shame the cynics and pessimists.

According to him, with this initiative, the country has been set on the path of growth and prosperity.

"With NaBCO, we have planted the seeds for the growth of our country. I am in no doubt whatsoever that NaBCO will succeed," he said to over 100,000 NABCO personnel in Accra.

He said: "Nonetheless, the scheme has well-constructed and clearly defined exit routes. Our public services and institutions, having benefited from the services of NaBCo trainees over the three-year period, will naturally have opportunities that will allow the retention of trainees who will justify their value."

The creation of a NABCO is to address graduate unemployment in the country.

The modules are Educate Ghana, Heal Ghana, Feed Ghana and Revenue Ghana. The rest are Digitise Ghana, Civic Ghana and Enterprise Ghana.

Minister of Information designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the scheme will employ some 24,033 health workers, 20,000 personnel for government's afforestation programme, 9,572 educational workers.

