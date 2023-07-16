ADVERTISEMENT
Wife of late Major Mahama unveils memoir

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Barbara Mahama, the wife of the late Major Mahama who tragically lost his life in 2017 in Denkyira Obuasi, has in a book detailed her life experience after the demise of her husband.

Barbara Mahama
The memoir Titled "RESILIENCE: Reflections from a Widow's Diary," is set to be released on July 21, 2023

The decision to break her silence and document her journey and struggles is to delve into her experiences six years after her husband's untimely passing.

Late Major Mahama was allegedly lynched by some residents of Denkyira Obuasi during a morning run in the community.

Fourteen individuals, including the then Assembly member for the area, William Baah, are currently facing trial in connection with the military officer's death. All defendants have pleaded not guilty to charges that range from murder to conspiracy to commit murder.

Barbara Mahama recounts her heartbreaking tale of losing her beloved husband on May 29, 2017, leaving her devastated.

The book details the author's raw emotions and bare soul stemming from the complexity of life tales and death.

