Will Akufo-Addo sack Ken Ofori-Atta now since the IMF deal is done? Clement Apaak asks

“Will Nana Akufo-Addo fire his cousin Ken Ofori-Atta as promised by the “Ken Must Go MPs” now that the IMF deal has been secured?

“I’ve long maintained that Nana Akufo-Addo will never fire Ken Ofori-Atta. Maybe he will prove me and many others wrong. We live to see!” the lawmaker stated.

The Majority side on Tuesday 25th October 2022 demanded the removal of Mr. Ofori-Atta over various reasons that bothers Ghana’s economy.

President Akufo-Addo requested the issues be stood down until the conclusion of the round negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The NPP MP for Subin, Eugene Boakye Antwi, in an earlier interview called on the President to sack the Finance Minister after the IMF negotiations.

He said that the 2024 elections will be fought on the economy, and sacking Ken Ofori-Atta will give the NPP a fair shot at winning.

“Time has come for him [Finance Minister] to step aside. Based on his own pronouncements and performance at the ministry, if we are able to press the right buttons between now and next year, we may have a fighting chance of salvaging our economy and taking a fight to the NDC. As it stands, things are not that great,” he told Joy News.

