Winneba road: six dead in fatal accident

At least six people have been confirmed dead in a fatal accident at Gomoa Mpota junction on the Winneba road Sunday evening.

The accident happened after a Sprinter Mercedes Benz Bus with registration number GT 3389-17 collided head-on with a Toyota Corolla with registration number CR 416-17.

Scores of people sustained different levels of injuries.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Winneba Trauma Hospital morgue while some the victims who were in the Benz bus are being treated at the Winneba Municipal Hospital and the Trauma Hospital.

The Benz bus was heading to Accra from Cape Coast when the driver blasted one of his tyres in an attempt to over take some cars, collided with the Toyota Corolla.

Below are the photos of the mangled vehicles.