They said the deal is damaged beyond repairs and it will be in the best interest of Ghanaians to rescind it.

In a press briefing in Accra, the spokesperson for the Coalition, Dr. Steve Manteaw, said the directive by the President to return the deal back to Parliament is not the solution.

He said that will not cure the numerous procurement breaches that the Finance Ministry broke in enacting the deal.

Dr Manteaw said the abrogation of the deal will open up a more consultative process that will protect Ghana’s mineral resources.

“The Special Prosecutor’s report also falls short of recommending actions to cure the potential illegalities and the process breaches outlined in the report.

“While we commend the president for acting on the report, we hold the view that the action directed by the president is inadequate and not sustainable.

“The deal is defective beyond repairs.

“There are potential breaches on various laws, the Public Procurement Act and Financial Management Act.”

The call by the CSOs comes after the Special Prosecutor in a corruption risk assessment described the deal as detrimental to the interest of Ghana.

“The analysis of the risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessment was completed and signed by the Special Prosecutor on 15th October 2020.

Dr Steve Manteaw

“The Special Prosecutor in a letter with reference number OSP/SCR/20/12/20 dated 16th October 2020 conveyed the conclusions and observations of the anti-corruption assessment to H. E. the President and the Hon. Minister of Finance as a matter of courtesy before informing the public.

“Two weeks is more than too long for this Office to continue withholding the announcement of the completion of its sixty-four (64) page report to the public.

“It is important that this Office has the freedom to discharge its anti-corruption mandate and keep the public informed. I have, therefore, decided to bring the facts of the conclusion of the anti-corruption assessment of the Agyapa Royalties Transactions by this Office to the attention of the public and to avoid the continued speculations on this matter,” Mr Amidu stated.