He said there were legitimate and major concerns raised by stakeholders concerning the bill, hence, the need to withdraw it from Parliament and subject it to consultations and discussions by educationists, chiefs, opinion leaders, amongst other interest groups to address the concerns.

He made this known in Tamale on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, when he presented 1000 dual desks to five basic schools in the Tamale Metropolis to support the delivery of quality basic education in the area for improved literacy and numeracy skills.

The desks, valued at GH¢300,000.00, formed part of the MP’s portion of the Social Investment Fund. The beneficiary schools included Badariya E/A Primary at Nyohini, Nuriya Central Islamic Primary at Bulpela, Lahagu Islamic Primary, Dohini Islamic Primary, and Tugu Yapala Islamic Primary.

He said one of the Bills which sought to make secondary education a part of basic education, which was unconstitutional.

"President that he swore an oath and he swore to uphold the Constitution of Ghana. One of the Pre-Tertiary Education Bills seeks to make secondary education a part of basic education. That is unconstitutional because the Free Compulsory Universal Basic Education is a constitutional provision and in that provision, it did not anticipate the addition of secondary education to basic education.

Nana Addo with Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu

"The President can go forward with his free secondary education but to make secondary education a necessary part of basic education is wrong in theory, practice and constitutional," he added.

The Pre-Tertiary Education Bill, which is currently in Parliament if passed, will present dangerous consequences to education management as well as inhibit the professional development of teachers in the country.

Parliament is currently considering three Bills on Pre-Tertiary Education (2019).

Under section 32(3) of the Bill, the Head of the Local Government Service will be appointing heads and staff of the District Education Unit as well as be responsible for promotion, transfer, discipline, and dismissal of the staff of the District Education Unit.

Under section 32(4) of the Bill, inter-district transfer of a headteacher or staff of a basic school can only be undertaken by the Head of the Local Government Service whilst section 25(2) and 26(2) of the Bill stipulated that the President of the Republic shall be appointing Regional Directors and their Deputies and determining their terms and conditions of service.

Also, according to section 30(1c) of the Bill, the preparation, administration, and control of budgetary allocations of the basic schools shall be determined by the District Assembly.