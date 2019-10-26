According to the students, they were made to sign an undertaking that they will accept the results without seeking a review.

There was mass failure after results were released, causing uproar among Ghanaians and a call for a review of the mode of the law entrance exams.

The students have petitioned President Nana Akufo-Addo to intervene into the matter but it appears nothing fruitful is coming up.

The students are among other things seeking an order that the undertaking they signed ahead of the exams is null and void.

“The applicants state that, the undertaking imposed by the General Legal Council on candidates including the applicants, is arbitrary, unreasonable and without legal basis. The applicants state further that the General Legal Council has failed to provide sufficient clarity that gives dissatisfied candidates the opportunity to seek a review of the examination results.”

They are among other things seeking a declaration that “the failure, refusal or neglect of the General Legal Council to publish a procedure for remarking the examination papers of the applicants is arbitrary, unlawful, null void, and of no effect.”

They are also seeking an order directed at the General Legal Council to provide sufficient clarity that gives dissatisfied candidates the opportunity “to seek a review or remark of their examination results.”

“An order directed at the General Legal Council to publish the procedure for remarking the examination papers of the applicants within seven days.”