According to him, there will be a massive improvement in living standards if women are made to run every country.

He underscored that, although women are not perfect, there are still better than men when put in leadership positions.

Obama was speaking at a private event on leadership in Singapore, adding that he has always thought of how the world could be if it was run by women.

Former US President Barack Obama

"Now women, I just want you to know; you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you're better than us [men],” Obama said, as quoted by the BBC.

"I'm absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything... living standards and outcomes."

Obama also touched on his future, insisting he will not return to politics. He explained that leaders must always know when to step aside and allow young people take over.

"If you look at the world and look at the problems it's usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way.

"It is important for political leaders to try and remind themselves that you are there to do a job, but you are not there for life, you are not there in order to prop up your own sense of self importance or your own power,” Obama added.