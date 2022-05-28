Watch: Chairman Wontumi’s car accidentally runs into NPP supporters at delegates conference

Arriving at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the regional executive elections, he was met by some teeming supporters.

Having soaked in the appellation from his supporters, Wontumi got back into his car, only to accidentally run into some supporters.

A video that was shared by Asaase Radio showed the incumbent NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman quickly pulling his breaks to avert any catastrophe.

The NPP’s regional delegates conference began on Friday, as the ruling party looks to elect its executives ahead of the 2024 general elections.

So far, eight regions have already successfully held their elections to elect their respective regional chairmen.

Meanwhile, one of the candidates, Baba Bukari, has gone viral after promising to gift every party communicator an iPhone if he wins.

Bukari is contesting for the position of Bono East Regional Chairman and is determined to get as many votes as possible.