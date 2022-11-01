Workers are suffering; let them work from home – Oliver to employers amid fuel, lorry fare hikes

According to him, the move, if adopted by employers, would cushion the suffering Ghanaians against the hardship that keeps getting more severe by the day.

“Mr/Ms Employer, Kindly Let your employees work from home.

“It will add 3500-4000 cedis to their salary in savings per month, if they drive. And 1500-2000 cedis per month if they don't drive,” Barker-Vormawor wrote on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

While Barker-Vormawor’s call for employees to work remotely made sense to some of his followers, others say it is not feasible across the board due to the peculiar nature of some of the works.

Fuel prices have increased, with diesel now selling at GHC 23.49 while petrol is selling at GHC 17.99 at the pumps. The latest price hikes come just about three days after the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) increased transport fares by 19%. At the time of the lorry fare hike, diesel and petrol were selling for over GH¢18 and GH¢15 respectively at major fuel pumps.

There are fears that the latest fuel price increment would cause transports fares to go further high, worsening the plight of Ghanaians who have no option but to continue to commute to and from work daily although their salaries have not been increased.