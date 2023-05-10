He was presented with the ‘Green Award’ on the night for his role in Ghana’s environmental sustainability.
Worlasi honoured with ‘Green Award’ at VGMAs for promoting environmental sustainability
Ghanaian musician Worlasi Langani, popularly known as Worlasi, was honoured for his outstanding contribution to environmental sustainability at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) held on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
The award applauds Worlasi’s commendable efforts to promote green spaces with his remarkable tree-planting project, ‘Giving Shade.’
In recognition of his tree-planting initiative to transform Darkuman Nyamekye and other areas of Accra into greener neighbourhoods, Worlasi received a prestigious recognition plaque and a sum of GH¢10,000.
The Vodafone Green Award aims to support and acknowledge musicians who champion environmental awareness and sustainability through their music.
Presenting the award at the VGMAs, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, expressed Vodafone Ghana’s deep appreciation for musicians who actively promote initiatives that protect the environment.
“Every year, we look forward to honouring musicians who contribute to environmental sustainability through their craft and resources. I encourage artistes to continue their advocacy because their efforts have a profound impact on people’s lives”, Patricia Obo-Nai said.
Following his recognition, Worlasi expressed gratitude to Vodafone Ghana for the recognition. “I want to acknowledge Vodafone for recognising this project. Your platform is huge, and it’s going to go a long way to create awareness across Ghana for individuals to also start planting trees.” Worlasi said.
Vodafone Ghana has consistently taken a leading role in sustainability efforts. As part of these efforts the “Green Award” encourages musicians to use their crafts and resources to drive environmental awareness and sustainability of our planet.
