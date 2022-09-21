RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

World Bank describes Ghana's $430m COVID fight expenditure as satisfactory

Berlinda Entsie

The World Bank has disclosed that it is satisfied with the way the government spent the $430 million COVID-19 support from the Bretton Woods institution.

According to the World Bank, the expenditure was in line with procurement requirements.

The government has been accused of mismanaging COVID-19 provided by the World Bank to fight the pandemic.

Speaking on TV3, World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, Pierre Frank Laporte, said “we know each and every dollar that is spent and accounted for.”

“We have done audits. There are always a few things here and there and some documentation that needs to be followed, but largely, speaking, we are very satisfied that our resources were spent in line with the procurement requirements that existed.”

“All the funds for COVID were not spent. There were immediate things to be spent on, but there was also construction and procurement of equipment. We don’t feel that our resources have not been properly spent,” Mr. Laporte explained.

The money provided by the World Bank was for communication campaigns, the sensitization campaign, equipping labs, equipping new facilities to receive patients, among others.

The World Bank further provided an additional $130 million for the purchase of vaccines.

Meanwhile, Seth Kwame Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister has said the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo went to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout to continue the development of the country.

He said the government seeking IMF support was not to solve the economic challenges the country faces.

He made this known when he addressed the Muslims at the Central Mosque in Koforidua during the celebration of this year's Eid-ul- Adha.

The Minister noted that Ghana is not broke as being festered for political gain by some Ghanaians especially the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Acheampong said "During the COVID pandemic, the President said we know how to bring back the economy but not the dead. So it is the same path of economic restoration that we are on now. I know many people think Ghana is broke reason we are going to IMF. No! That is not the case.

"Fund to run the country is available but going to IMF for more funds to enable government continues its programs and developmental projects. So it doesn't mean Ghana is broke."

"This is not the first time Ghana is going to IMF. For the sake of politics, people will say the government has mismanaged the economy but that is not the case."

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that all countries around the world are working to return themselves to a state of normalcy following the devastating impact of the pandemic of COVID-19, whose effects have been exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

