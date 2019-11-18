The day is celebrated on November 19, every year to shine a spotlight on men who are making a positive difference and to raise awareness of issues that men face on a global scale.

Ms. Hughton will speak on the theme "Pelvic floor rehabilitation" at the Accra Physiotherapy and Sports Injury clinic at Abelemkpe in Accra.

The objectives of celebrating an International Men's Day set out in "The Six Pillars of International Men's Day", include focusing on men's and boys' health, improving gender relations, promoting gender equality, and highlighting the male role models.

International Men's Day

It is an occasion to celebrate boy's and men's achievements and contributions, in particular for their contributions to community, family, marriage, and childcare.

The broader and ultimate aim of the event is to promote basic humanitarian values.