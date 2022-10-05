World Cleanup Day observed in Accra to tackle the global waste problem

Commenting on the exercise, Sustainability and Responsibility Manager for Pernod Ricard Nigeria and Western Africa, Eunice Osei-Tutu said her outfit was very excited to join in the World Cleanup Day exercise which corresponds with the Circular Making Pillar of Pernod Ricard’s Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap which supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN-SDG) 12, Responsible Consumption and Production and 14, Life Below Water.

She said: “It is a very fulfilling moment for us at Pernod Ricard as we join the world to preserve our natural environment and minimize waste. At Pernod Ricard, we always look for opportunities to advance sustainable actions that preserve the environment. Every step of operation at Pernod Ricard has been laced with processes that optimize and help preserve natural resources. For example, we have banned all promotional items made from single-use plastic since 2021 and are working to ensure that 100% of our packaging will be recyclable, reusable, compostable, or bio-based by 2025. We also adopt eco-design principles to reduce impact for all New Product Development.”

On her part, Country Leader for ‘Let’s Do It Ghana’ Ms. Kate Opoku, emphasized that the World Cleanup Day should not only highlight the need for cleanups but also “raise awareness both locally and globally of the waste crisis, and the urgency of tackling it.”

She added, “World Cleanup Day catalyzes on the discussion on how to keep our environment clean, how to implement circular economy models, and lead countries, companies, and organizations to change the way we produce and consume as part of a wider effort to combat climate change.”

She thus called on all Ghanaians to dispose of waste properly, segregate our waste and adopt reuse to help keep our environment clean and protect marine life.

The exercise brought together thousands of Ghanaians youth and other volunteers from the La Dadekotopon township to collect tons of waste from the environment.