The exclusive, invitation-only launch, held at the plush Urban Grill premium restaurant and lounge under the theme ‘Luxe Africa’, brought together connoisseurs of luxury and a wide variety of high-end brands in automobile, fashion, health & wellness, hospitality, aromatherapy and home improvement to give patrons a totally immersive luxury experience.

Co-hosted by Silver Star Auto-Mercedes Benz and Yolo Experiences, the event was attended by high profile guests including C-suite executives, celebrities and the expatriate community.

Speaking at the launch, Country Lead for Luxuria Lifestyle, Dedo Kofi indicated the world-leading brand was launching in Ghana to give luxury brands an opportunity to connect with their clientele base. She said “As the world’s leading luxury and lifestyle digital magazine, Luxuria provides a unique opportunity for brands targeting high net-worth individuals, C-suites executives, the expatriate community and celebrities across the West African Sub-region to engage with their audiences in a compelling and mutually rewarding way”.

She continued “Leveraging a team of global and local specialists in luxury brands, we help you tell your brand story in a way that drives commercial value and connects you directly to your target audience or the brands you love.

In addition to profiling high-end brands in Luxuria digital magazine, our international luxury business to consumer events division organizes and manages high-end experiential events for and between the world’s finest brands – bringing brands and consumers together for unforgettable experiences. Today’s event is a clear demonstration of what the brand stands for – an enduring and immersive consumer experience. We look forward to supporting our partner brands to connect and scale”. She concluded.

Luxuria Lifestyle provides an all-encompassing online e-magazine to the affluent lifestyle, including informative and interesting features and articles on the world’s most luxurious products and services, together with industry news and reviews for connoisseurs of luxury, corporate businesses and high-net-worth individuals from around the globe.

Commenting on the launch, CEO of Silver Star Auto Ghana, Asad Nazir, said “we are delighted to partner with Luxuria Lifestyle Magazine, through this event, to showcase the latest models of Mercedes Benz luxury vehicles to patrons today. Luxuria provides a platform to engage with a targeted audience in a way we have not experienced before and we look forward to partnering them to stay connected to our clientele base”.

Keynote address

Outstanding Ghanaian fashion and beauty mogul and founder of Viva Concept Store, Sacha Okoh, who was the special guest of honor, encouraged luxury brands to leverage Luxuria Lifestyle digital magazine to drive awareness and connect emotionally with their clientele.

Claudia Lumor, Publisher of Glitz Africa magazine and Founder & convenor of Glitz Africa Fashion Week in her remarks commended Luxuria for launching in Ghana to give brands an edge in engaging their audience base.

Luxuria brand ambassadors

Luxuria Lifestyle works with leading personalities and celebrities as brand ambassadors to boost the value proposition for brands. In Ghana, the magazine works with celebrities and personalities including:

Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) – award winning broadcaster and the Creative President, Nineteen57 Africa,

Chichi Yakubu – an award winning entrepreneur, brand influencer and HR consultant,

Ameyaw Debrah – multiple award-winning entertainment and lifestyle blogger,

Doris Asomaning – a distinguished fashion model, choreographer and Creative Director of Retro Fab Africa and Ebony & Ivory Productions and

Eli Kharis – a multiple award-winning TV Presenter, Producer and lifestyle content creator.

The plush launch event was hosted by celebrated media personality, master of ceremonies and tourism expert, KKD with exhibitions by leading brands including Blanc by Jou, Senyo Foli, Vaniado Limited, Lotus Detox and Wellness, The Royal Senchi Hotel & Resort, Silver Star Auto Limited, Ambiance by Talata, Marie Noelle Spa & Salon, Nyonuvi Swimwear, AMI Footwear, First National Bank, and DVO (Della Valentina Office).

Luxuria Lifestyle magazine’s next scheduled event is the ‘Luxe Create’ a digital content creation weekend for luxury brands at The Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort in January.

Visit https://luxurialifestyleghana.com for more information and follow Luxuria Lifestyle Ghana on Instagram @luxurialifestyleghana for all things luxury.