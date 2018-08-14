Attorney General hints at selling Woyome's properties to offset GHc51m debt

news

Embattled businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome has enough properties which can be sold to offset the debt he owes the State, the Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo, has disclosed.

According to her, government has found properties of the businessman which can be used to defray the debt he owes the State.

Mr. Woyome has been involved in a legal tussle with the state for some years, after being “illegally” paid ¢51 million for helping Ghana raise funds to construct stadia for purposes of hosting the CAN 2008 Nations Cup.

However, after being ordered by a court to refund the money, the businessman has moved to pay ¢4.6 million of the debt he owes the State.

But the Attorney General insists the State will not relent until Mr. Woyome refunds the ¢46.6 million which he still owes.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, Gloria Akuffo said the issue at hand is not of politics, but of justice.

She added that government has found properties of the businessman which could be sold offset the debt he owes the state.

“People should know that this is not about politics…it is about justice. The court has made a decision that he is liable to pay an amount to the state which he is resisting. Natural justice requires that he is heard which is what is going on,” the Attorney General said.

“I can say that we are not relenting on our efforts to retrieve the money and I am hopeful that the time will come to retrieve the money…even legal tussles have their ends," she added.