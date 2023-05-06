W/R: ASP apprehended for shooting Constable at Bibiani

According to reports, on May 5, at about 19:45, the ASP Frank Nsiah Head of the Western North Regional Police Intelligence Unit fired dead Constable David Gbati while on their way for an assignment at Awaso in the Bibiani-Ahnwiaso-Bekwai Municipality.
Frank Nsiah, an Assistant Superintendent of Police has been detained for killing a police Constable in the Western North Region following an argument.
ASP Nsiah who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol picked up an argument with his subordinates in the service vehicle, resulting in the unfortunate incident.
The body of the deceased officer has been deposited at the Sefwi Wiawso Government Hospital morgue while ASP Frank Nsiah has been detained at the Sefwi Bekwai Police Station for further investigations.
