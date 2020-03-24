The incident which occurred on Sunday, 22 March 2020 rendered the offices of the GIS destroyed.

The Western Regional Fire Command Public Relations Officer (PRO), DO3 Emmanuel Bonney confirming the incident said the inferno occurred when the border was closed down following the directive by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of measures to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the country.

DO3 Bonney said: "The fire started yesterday around 9 pm, the internet server, some computers, files, cabinets and 2 offices were burnt completely. This was last night after we had closed the border. Our investigators are currently investigating the fire because the officers are now reporting to work since they had closed for the day at the time of the incident."

He indicated that investigations have commenced to find the cause of the fire.