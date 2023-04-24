ADVERTISEMENT
W/R: Gov't is committed to fixing Sefwi Wiawso town roads - Akufo Addo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the people of Sefwi Wiawso of the government’s commitment to fixing the deplorable road infrastructure in the region.

Addressing congregants of the Catholic Diocese, Sefwi Wiawso during an episcopal ordination and installation of Most Rev. Samuel Nkuah-Boateng as a bishop, Nana Addo reiterated the government's devotion to uplifting the face of roads in the capital of the region.

“Let me assure the residents of Sefwi Wiawso of the government’s commitment to completing 30km of Sefwi Wiawso town roads. Work will begin soon on stabilizing links, base works, and surfacing. The Ministry of Roads and Highways has assured me that the Sefwi Wiawso road will be completed this year,”

