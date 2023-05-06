ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

W/R: Police officer shot dead by ASP in Bibiani

Reymond Awusei Johnson

An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) has shot dead a junior Police officer at Bibiani in the Western North Region.

Gun-shooting
Gun-shooting

Reports say the incident occurred on Friday after an operation in Bibiani to Sefwi Wiawso

Recommended articles

Details of the incident are fully unknown but Police sources indicate that the ASP engaged the junior Police officer (name withheld) in a heated argument before he was shot.

Source: Citi TV

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Richest women in Ghana

Here are the 10 richest women in Ghana

Community

8 funny town names in Ghana you need to know

Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng

I didn’t leak the galamsey report – Professor Frimpong Boateng

Simon Osei-Mensah

Blaming NPP for Ghana’s economic difficulties makes me angry – Ashanti Regional Minister