Reports say the incident occurred on Friday after an operation in Bibiani to Sefwi Wiawso
ADVERTISEMENT
W/R: Police officer shot dead by ASP in Bibiani
An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) has shot dead a junior Police officer at Bibiani in the Western North Region.
Recommended articles
Details of the incident are fully unknown but Police sources indicate that the ASP engaged the junior Police officer (name withheld) in a heated argument before he was shot.
Source: Citi TV
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh