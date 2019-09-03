This comes after South Africa has been hit by another outbreak of xenophobic violence in its biggest city, attracting criticism from other African countries.

The spate of violence that broke out in Johannesburg and spread to the central business district saw the destruction of more than 50 mainly foreign-owned shops and business premises.

Cars and properties were torched and widespread looting took place.

The violence echoes sporadic outbreaks of attacks mainly targeting migrants from other African countries in South Africa.

A statement released by Ghana's High Commission in South Africa on Monday, September 2, 2019, said: "The High Commissioner, George Ayisi-Boateng, had a telephone conversation with some leaders of Ghanaian associations over the weekend in response to threats on social media of a proposed attack on foreign nationals in South Africa".

The mission reiterated the advice given to "leaders of the Ghanaian associations through the said telephone conversation that Ghanaians in South Africa should be cautious and avoid places that are prone to violence."

It also urged Ghanaians resident in South Africa to "communicate early signals and potential threats to their leadership as well as the Pretoria mission and the police” and further called on all Ghanaians living in and around perceived hotspots to be “on the alert, watch and monitor movements of suspicious assailants".