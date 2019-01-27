The president attended the programme dressed in a beautifully woven yellow fugu, a apair of trousers known traditionally as Kurugu and a thigh high boots known traditionally as Mugri.

Some say it was a poor fashion choice and that who whoever was in charge of the president's garb for the event did a lousy job.

Others say it was impossible for the president to wear his yellow smock without input from organizers of the programme.

People wearing yellow fugu is uncommon and for many, it is president Akufo-Addo who first wore yellow fugu.

Akufo-Addo’s handwoven outfit was one typically worn by Takai dancers.

In Dagbon tradition, yellow signifies peace, therefore people wear yellow to signify peace and unity. And considering that peace has eluded the people of Dagbon for 17 years, his garb colour was significant.

Mugri is a natural match to the Kurugu which is tucked into the boots.

The Kurugu, mugri and smock are worn by royals and people with high reputation in society.

It is often worn during festive occasions including the Damba festival.