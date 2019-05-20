According to him, the policy has helped many girls in the Mamprugu Moagduri district to enrol in school, rather than become porters (kayayei).

“Your flagship programmes such as the Free Senior High School Education will forever go down in the history of this country as the most people centered policy that helped in alleviating poverty in this country,” the Yagaba Chief waxed during the President’s visit of the North East Region.

The Free SHS policy was the flagship campaign message of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2016 elections.

The policy was subsequently rolled out two years ago, with the first batch of students enrolling in September 2017.

Na Sugru hailed President Akufo-Addo for keeping to his word and implementing the Free SHS policy.

“Many were those who said you will never fulfill this campaign promise. In fact, the sceptics said you were simply desperate for power, hence the juicy and unattainable promises. The story has, however, changed today. People from this part of the country could never dream of enrolling into the known prestigious schools, mostly located in the southern sector.”

“The Free SHS has helped in reducing kayayei in Mamprugu Moagduri because your government takes care of school fees, and the students do not need to travel down south to engage in menial jobs in order to enable them pay their fees,” the chief said.

He added: “Ever since you were voted into power by the overwhelming people of this country, you have never let us down. You inspire and keep inspiring hope in the good people of this country.”