Yango drivers hailed as most honest following return of phones, shoes, other items

In addition, this includes verification of the photo IDs of the drivers in question, and digital confirmation of their identity, regular digital checks of the condition of the vehicle, seat belt use, comments from consumers and the possibility of quickly contacting the assistance service.

Better, app users can share their travel itinerary with family and friends in real-time so that the family always knows where they are. Emergency helplines are available for passengers in case they feel threatened during the journey. Drivers can report a conflict with a passenger at any time and receive expert advice from the assistance service on what to do in a given situation.

But did you know that your belongings are just as safe in Yango vehicles as you are? Indeed, in case of loss of any item in one of the company's vehicles, the customer assistance service will contact you to look for it. You also have the option of contacting customer service through the app. An advisor will then retrace your last trip and the driver who accompanied you. Your property will be found very quickly and will be returned to you.

In many cases, it is the driver himself who will take the initiative to contact you in order to return your property. Indeed, Yango receives dozens of items lost by users.

An inventory recently shared by the ride-hailing company provides information on all the items found in taxis. They have identified four pairs of shoes, eight smartphones, seven ipads, nine headphones, and even two wigs. In total, around fifty objects have been identified by the company within the last three months. To date, all have been claimed and returned to their owners except for one Samsung-branded smartphone, the owner of which has yet to show up.

This is to remind users that nothing is ever lost with Yango.