Abu Kamara was the party’s parliamentary candidate for the constituency until his unfortunate death in a motor accident.

The NPP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has since settled on his brother, Iddrisu Salia Kamara, as his replacement.

The late Abu Kamara

TV3 reports that Mr. Salia Kamara is a staunch member of the NPP and also a financier of the party in the constituency.

The party’s executives said he was chosen to replace his late brother due to his influence in the constituency.

Mr. Salia Kamara will officially file his nomination on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, ahead of the December polls.

This comes after the NPP earlier confirmed that Mrs. Ophelia Hayford, the wife of Ekow Hayford, will replace the deceased legislator as the party’s parliamentary candidate for the Mfantseman constituency.

Mr. Ekow Hayford was shot dead three weeks ago by some assailants while returning from a campaign trip.