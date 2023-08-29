ADVERTISEMENT
YEA begins disbursement of funds to garment and textile companies

Emmanuel Tornyi

The management of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has begun disbursing funds to all companies and beneficiary applicants for the newly launched 'Youth in Garment and Textile Module'.

Youth in garment and textiles module

A statement issued by the management said it will disburse funds on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Recommended articles

It said disbursements will continue till the middle of September 2023, and placement of trainees will also be within the same period.

All shortlisted beneficiary applicants across the country, are requested by this notice to prepare for their funds within the stipulated period.

For accountability and verification purposes, all beneficiary companies are also required to have active bank accounts as a condition for the disbursement of the funds as monies will not be paid in cash or through mobile money.

Accordingly, the YEA will only make payments in the company’s name submitted to the Agency with an account in a duly recognised commercial bank.

Beneficiaries are also not required to pay any money or commission of any form to anyone or staff of YEA.

In all, 2000 trainees, 500 small-scale dressmaking companies, and forty (40) industrial garment and textile companies have been shortlisted to receive support.

