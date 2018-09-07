Yellow tricycles putting taxis out of business in Tamale

news

Taxi drivers in Tamale in the Northern region are gradually being put out of business due to the advent of yellow tricycles.

The yellow tricycles, popularly known as Mahama Camboo, have become the main source of transport for residents in and around Tamale due to its cheaper charges.

Many traditional taxi drivers in the community have constantly lamented the situation, saying the influx of the tricycles is collapsing their business.

The yellow tricycles became commonplace in the Northern region three years ago when they were distributed to youth of the region to be used for commercial purposes.

The distribution was done through the Micro Finance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), with then president Mahama insisting it was meant to ease transportation difficulties in the region.

Accra-based Citi FM reports that the booming nature of this business has led to young people dropping out of school to engage in it.

Passengers also prefer the ‘Mahama Camboo’ to traditional taxis because the former charges far cheaper fares for long journeys.

In the past, traditional Taxi Drivers in the Tamale Metropolis have protested against the use of the yellow tricycles for commercial purposes.

The taxi drivers complained that they were no longer making enough income, since most of their customers had begun going in for the cheaper tricycles.

Reports indicate that a ‘Mahama Camboo’ rider records about GH¢50.00 profit daily, but this can go up to GH¢150 cedis on a good day.