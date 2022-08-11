Speaking on TV3 in Accra, Mahama said asked the community members to calm down and find ways to settle this debt after describing the situation as sad.

“ECG buys the power from independent power producers and sells the power. The total outstanding debt in Yilo Krobo and Manya Krobo is totaling ¢168million. So it is safe to say that you and I are paying for that.

“It is very sad what is going on and they are a community, all they have to do is to come together and let us find a lasting solution today,” he said.

The situation led to come unidentified persons to destroy Electric Power pole at Okwenya in the Yilo Krobo Municipality.

The ECG boss Mr Mahama further said the damaged poles have been restored.

He said “Electric pole was cut down. The truth of the matter is that electricity is a grid, it is a loop, so you don’t think that because you have seen a straight line, that is the line that goes to other side and it doesn’t go to the other side.

“The line was cut down and group of military men and my staff went there and they have replaced that line. Conversations are still ongoing for us all to do the right thing and to restore power to the area.”