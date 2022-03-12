‘You are targets of kidnap for ransom’ - US government warns its citizens in Ghana

The statement further cautioned US citizens about possible "tribal disputes" in the Bono East, Bono, Savannah, Northern, North East, and Upper East Regions of Ghana.

The advisory also opined that the intelligence gathered had not been substantiated.

“The U.S. Embassy in Accra, Ghana, has received unsubstantiated information that U.S. citizens may be targeted for kidnapping for ransom in northern Ghana, to include the Upper East Region and the Upper West Region.

“U.S. citizens traveling in Ghana should exercise caution while visiting border areas, in particular the northern border, and be sure to stay abreast of any Security Alerts affecting those areas. Due to concerns over criminal activity in remote areas, travel of U.S. government personnel to the northern and northwestern border is currently limited,” the US Embassy statement read.

“The likelihood for violence developing from a tribal dispute is greater in parts of these regions,” the alert cautioned. The United States occasionally issues these country-specific travel alerts to serve as the first step for its citizens planning any trip to target countries or cautions its citizens already residing there.

The US has thus warned its citizens to review their personal security plans, remain aware of their surroundings, including local events, and monitor local news stations for updates.