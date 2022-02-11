You can’t be against e-levy if you enjoyed Free SHS - Finance Minister

Speaking at a town hall meeting on the e-levy in Tamale, Mr. Ofori-Atta the rejection of the e-levy by the youth is surprising.

“If I look at E-levy for instance, and I say that this year we intend to collect 7billion cedis and I look at mobile money subscribers and there are over 21million of us.

“So assuming I divide this 7billion by 21million of us , it is about 300 cedis a year for each person, divide by 12.

“So when I see the energy especially with which graduates who have gone through free senior high are against E-levy, I ask whether the they are calculating what the cost is. And I ask in truthfulness that does any graduate make more than 8000 or 5000?

“Assuming you are a graduate and you even made 100,000 cedis a year and you transfer all of that through MoMo, how much will that be? 10 per cent of 100,000 is 10,000 , so a third of that is 3000. So 3000 cedis for your roads , for your free education , for all of that and you are up in arms.

“So truly who should be paying for it? You have every responsibility to ask me to account for it. But we as a people, we can’t pretend that we don’t need these resources to do what we are doing. No graduate makes 100,000 cedis a year.”