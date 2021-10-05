The exercise is expected to last for six months, ending on March 31, 2022.

According to the government, the registration is aimed at riding the country’s cyberspace of fraudsters, monitor and track down persons who use their phones for criminal activities.

SIM card users will require the National Identification card also known as Ghana card to be able to register their SIM cards.

Any SIM which is not registered at the end of this exercise will be blocked.

But the Minority demanded the immediate withdrawal of the threat of deactivation of SIM cards after the re-registration exercise.

The deputy ranking member for the communications committee Sam George said the manner the exercise is being rolled out could be counterproductive.

Addressing the press, he said "The current legislation that backs SIM registration in Ghana is the LI 2006 passed by Parliament in 2011. This legislation saw the registration that happened in 2012. This legislative instrument does not mandate the linkage of the Ghana Card to activate SIM cards."

The minority, he noted has recommended "the immediate withdrawal of the threat of deactivation of valid SIM cards by March 2022, the scrapping of the physical visit to an agent of a service provider for authentication of the registration document."

Other recommendations are "an integrated referencing of databases of the Passport Office, DVLA, NHIA, and SSNIT with the NIA database whose cards were used largely as primary registration documents for previous SIM registrations."