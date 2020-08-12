They described as unsubstantiated allegations by the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council which sought to question the credibility of tuition and certificate received by students in the school.

The Council in the Eastern Region demanded the closure of the Senior High Secondary school.

The request, according to the council has been "provoked by the incident of examination fraud of grave significance in direct relation to the assault of Mr. Gyan Mensah and Damolie Emmanuel Pacome, an official of the West African Examination Council and a reporter or the Daily Graphic respectively in their lawful duties to insist on fair conduct of WASSCE examination."

In a statement signed by the State's secretary, D.M Ofori- Atta and copied to the Ghana Education Service and the Education Ministry, the Council said, its demands are being backed by "His Majesty Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin".

In the two-paged letter sighted the Council accused the headteacher of instigating the assault and rampage by the students.

"The assault was instigated and ordered under the misdirection of Bright Amponsah, the proprietor of the rogue Bright Senior High School which for over a decade has been engaged in ultra-commercial and profiteering aims which runs against the established interest of the educational policy and integrity of the public examination.

"The above is not an isolated incident; it confirms several reports of the corrupt and exploitative motive of Bright Senior High School.

"Of more importance to this matter and of illustrative and evidential significance is his bribery of certain officers of the West African Examination Council over the past decade."

The council further alleged that "Bright SHS, in terms of admission process and curriculum, is in violation of all the protocols and regulatory measures put in place by the Ghana Education Service."

Hence, the closure of the school will be in the best interest of the students.

"I am directed to express publicly that the results of the exams from the rogue Bright SHS are falsified.

It has become evident that 90% of graduands of the Bright SHS drop out of public universities in their first year due to their lack of ability to meet the intellectual and academic demands of tertiary institutions."

While the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council says it will assist in the rehabilitation of affected students, it is also calling for an audit into the academic and social situations of the school by the police and GES.

Among other things, the council means that there should also be a "thorough investigation into the operations of Bright SHS over the last decade with particular concern with its dealings with certain officers of the West African Examination Council WAEC."

But the Old students condemned the act of the students and said "the terribly demeaning and uncalled for".

A statement issued on August 11, 2020, by the Old students and signed by Doku Edmund Koranteng -Secretary said: "apologize to the general public especially, the Ghana Education Service and the West African Examination Council on the daft conducts of the students and with much assurance that, such a disturbing behavior would not see the light again in the school."

They said the Council cannot use the unfortunate and really disturbing incident as a perfect ground to justify their demand for the closure of Bright SHS.

According to the Old students, the statement made by the Traditional Council has no evidential backings and describing it as mere accusations and expression of opinions.

"To put forth our stance, there is no justification for the statement made by the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council. In point of fact, Bright senior high school has graduands from various tertiary institutions in the country and across the world respectively. We the old students are in the most prestigious universities in and across the country, reading the toughest courses in these institutions and yet, we are all excelling. Talk of those studying in China, Russia, the United States of America, just to mention, but a few.

"We would want to also make it clear that, studying at the tertiary level is to a greater extent different compared, to the other levels of education. It’s factual that, students are not compelled nor mandated by any means to learn in the tertiary level hence the sole decision of the student to learn or not," it added.

It further added that "another statement made by the Traditional council thus, “I am directed to express publicly that the exam results from the rogue Bright SHS are falsified, is also a well-structured statement carefully constructed to throw hot dust into our eyes. The statement has no substantial documents to support it on the tangent it wants to go.

"If they would want to come hard on this statement again, then they would have to answer the question: how possibly could students from Bright SHS make it through the entrance examinations and interviews which certain courses in the tertiary level like medicine, nursing amongst others demand before admissions are granted? If their claims of ‘falsified results’ could stand unshakingly, then their answer must be unyieldingly solid to flaw our stance."

The Old Students, therefore, called on the public to treat the statement by Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council with the contempt it deserves.

"We want to make it clear to the general public that the statement made by Akyem-Abuakwa Traditional Council is a sheer grammatical construction, hence need not to be considered," the Old Student noted.