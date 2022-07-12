The OSP in a statement stated that the court refused to grant its request to continue to freeze the assets of the late NPP stalwart.
You can’t freeze Sir John’s assets - Court tells OSP
An Accra High Court has dismissed an application by the Office of the Special Prosecutor to freeze the assets of late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John), former CEO of the Forestry Commission.
The Special Prosecutor had frozen the assets of Sir John for further investigation over suspected corruption.
The OSP filed an application at the court for confirmation of the freezing order but the application was today, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, dismissed by an Accra High Court presided over by Her Ladyship, Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe.
According to the OSP, the judge misunderstood freezing Sir John’s assets to confiscation of his assets and, thus, will appeal the ruling.
“The judge with respect totally misapprehended the application for confirmation of the freezing order and misdirected herself by characterising the application as that of a confiscation order,” the OSP said in a statement.
The OSP commenced investigations into alleged corruption by Sir John after it emerged that he had illegally acquired state lands within the Achimota forest and the Sakumono Ramsar site and willed it to his family members forever.
