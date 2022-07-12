RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

You can’t freeze Sir John’s assets - Court tells OSP

Authors:

Evans Effah

An Accra High Court has dismissed an application by the Office of the Special Prosecutor to freeze the assets of late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John), former CEO of the Forestry Commission.

Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John), former CEO of the Forestry Commission.
Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John), former CEO of the Forestry Commission.

The OSP in a statement stated that the court refused to grant its request to continue to freeze the assets of the late NPP stalwart.

Recommended articles

The Special Prosecutor had frozen the assets of Sir John for further investigation over suspected corruption.

The OSP filed an application at the court for confirmation of the freezing order but the application was today, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, dismissed by an Accra High Court presided over by Her Ladyship, Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe.

According to the OSP, the judge misunderstood freezing Sir John’s assets to confiscation of his assets and, thus, will appeal the ruling.

The judge with respect totally misapprehended the application for confirmation of the freezing order and misdirected herself by characterising the application as that of a confiscation order,” the OSP said in a statement.

The OSP commenced investigations into alleged corruption by Sir John after it emerged that he had illegally acquired state lands within the Achimota forest and the Sakumono Ramsar site and willed it to his family members forever.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Man butchers Policeman and stole his AK47 in Zebilla

Man holding machete (File photo)

Market women can even manage Ghana’s economy better than Ofori-Atta – Dr. Amoako Baah

Ken Ofori-Atta

Video: Petrol tanker overturns as residents rush to siphon fuel at Pokuase

Tanker overturns (File photo)

Dishonest Akufo Addo surrounds himself with only praise singers – Dr. Amoako Baah

Dr Amoako Baah says police brutality is an affront to democracy