You can’t freeze Sir John’s assets - Court tells OSP

The Special Prosecutor had frozen the assets of Sir John for further investigation over suspected corruption.

The OSP filed an application at the court for confirmation of the freezing order but the application was today, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, dismissed by an Accra High Court presided over by Her Ladyship, Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe.

According to the OSP, the judge misunderstood freezing Sir John’s assets to confiscation of his assets and, thus, will appeal the ruling.

“The judge with respect totally misapprehended the application for confirmation of the freezing order and misdirected herself by characterising the application as that of a confiscation order,” the OSP said in a statement.