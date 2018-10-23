You don't care about Ghanaians - Kofi Kapito slams Akufo-Addo

news

Kofi Kapito, the Chief Executive Officer of the Consumer Protection Agency, has slammed the Akufo-Addo led government for their insensitivity towards Ghanaians.

He said the recent fuel hikes shows that the government doesn't care about its citizens.

“They don’t care about us. In other jurisdictions, petrol prices would even fluctuate during the day. In the morning it will be one way, in the afternoon it changes and in the evening, it’s different again. But at least there, the media is given ample information to inform the people", he said.

Yesterday, the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) announced that both petrol and diesel prices have risen by about 2.76 percent.

According to him, Ghanaians need to be informed of the fuel price hikes beforehand, instead of having to find out about the increases when they go to the pumps to fill their tanks.



“I don’t see why, if that’s the case, the media will not have the right to the information for them to tell the public. If they brought it to the media to tell the public that come 5pm, petrol prices will go up, then Ghanaians will be aware that whey they get to the pump, they’ll have to pay more", he added.

The price of petrol and diesel is currently pegged at GH¢5.21 per litre, up from the previous price of GH¢5.07 per litre despite a reduction in the price of crude oil in the international market.



But according to the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), the latest increase in prices for fuel is as a result of a surge in the price of finished products on the international market.